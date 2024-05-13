Farm Online
Govt told live sheep industry needed 8-12 yrs to transition - it got four

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated May 13 2024 - 2:15pm, first published 1:03pm
Independent report finds loss of live sheep by sea export trade could severely impact Western Australia's sheepmeat and wool supply chain.
The authors of a report commissioned by the government into the live sheep by sea export ban suggested an orderly transition could take a dozen years - the industry was given just four.

JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

