Live animal exports banned by UK government

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated May 21 2024 - 3:35pm, first published 2:30pm
Legislation banning live animal exports from the UK passed into law overnight. Picture by the National Sheep Association.
Legislation ending the export of live cattle, sheep, goats, horses and pigs for slaughter and fattening from Great Britain has passed through the UK parliament.

