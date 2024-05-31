Farm Online
Saputo follows Fonterra with opening milk price for season 2024-25

By Carlene Dowie
Updated May 31 2024 - 1:21pm, first published 12:45pm
Saputo is the second of the major dairy processors to announce an opening milk price. File picture
Saputo is the second of the major dairy processors to announce an opening milk price. File picture

Saputo Dairy Australia (SDA) has announced an opening milk price of $8-$8.15 a kilogram milk solids for season 2024-25 - a 12-14 per cent drop on last year's price.

