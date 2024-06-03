Farm Online
Bega announces opening milk price in line with other major processors

By Carlene Dowie
Updated June 3 2024 - 4:23pm, first published 11:36am
UPDATED: The Bega Group has announced an opening farmgate milk price in line with the other major processors.

