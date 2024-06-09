Farm Online
Libs vow to fight reforms that could harm community banks 'all the way'

By Jason Gregory
Updated June 10 2024 - 6:54am, first published 6:30am
The Coalition has vowed to fight proposed Australian Prudential Regulation Authority changes it claims will heap pressure on community banks but not impact the Big Four. File picture.
New liquidity standards proposed by the prudential watchdog to prevent bank collapses will inadvertently threaten the profitability of mutual banks, credit unions and customer-owned banks and place further stress on a regional banking sector already at crisis point.

