Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Cash still king in the country but the money pipeline is drying up

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated May 28 2024 - 2:54pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The closure of bank branches has impacted the profitability of those who transport money into the bush. File picture.
The closure of bank branches has impacted the profitability of those who transport money into the bush. File picture.

Cash is still "king in the country" but money is becoming harder to find.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.