Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

More regulation urged for banks 'failing' rural towns

By Stephanie Gardiner
May 24 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A committee has spent a year in rural areas to hear about the impacts of country bank closures. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
A committee has spent a year in rural areas to hear about the impacts of country bank closures. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

A banking regulator should have veto power over branch closures, otherwise country communities will continue to pay the price of losing essential services, a long-running inquiry has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.