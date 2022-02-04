Push to expand broadacre cropping in the Territory gathers pace

A hefty chunk of the Northern Territory will be developed for broadacre cropping by Brisbane-based AAM Investment Group.



The group has been chosen to partner with the NT Government in what is seen as an possible extension of the Ord Irrigation Scheme.

AAMIG will take control of the 675 square kilometre Keep Plains land on the NT/WA border.

The investment company already owns the adjacent 178,870ha Legune Station.

Keep Plains was the largest offer made by the NT Land Corporation in the Territory's largest ever single release of farm land.

More than 1000 square kilometres of the Northern Territory was made available for agricultural development.



The land releases are centred on the former Wildman River Station west of Kakadu National Park, Keep Plains and Larrimah on the Stuart Highway between Mataranka and Daly Waters.

The land clearing application is being assessed for the Larrimah development, and the availability of irrigation water there has been questioned.

Part of Keep Plains, which takes in 67,500 hectares, adjoins WA's Ord developments and has been earmarked for large scale agricultural development since the 1990s.

The NT Land Corporation partnered with the NT Farmers Association to call for expressions of interests for three three prospective agricultural land developments.

On its launch, NT Farmers CEO Paul Burke said one of the biggest challenges to agricultural development in the NT was access to land is suitable for broadacre cropping.

There has been a big push in the NT in recent years to diversify away from big beef-only pastoral holdings and into crops like cotton and rice.

Cotton in particular is seen as a prospective crop for the Top End with the building of a cotton gin at Katherine and another planned for Kununurra, at the top of the Ord.

AAM's investment footprint across Australia. Map: AAM Investment Group.

"The release of these highly prospective large scale agricultural land developments will see the Territory capitalise on the increasing demand for quality Australian produce, ensure sustainable continuity of food supply for national and export markets and enhance the profitability and economic resilience of the region," Mr Burke said when the land was offered.

Potential developers were told Keep Plains offered the potential to establish a variety of commercial broadacre crops, as well as demonstrate how thriving agricultural precincts can be developed where good soil and water resources co-exist, across jurisdictional boundaries.

It is believed the land will be initially developed for dryland cropping with an eye to introducing irrigation in the future.



AAM managing director Garry Edwards said the project aligns with the company's philosophy to promote investment that leads change in the agricultural industry to create a positive and sustainable legacy for regional and rural Australia.

"Our vision is to contribute to developing a thriving agricultural powerhouse along the Keep River Road, while supporting existing and new food supply chain opportunities that have a beneficial social and economic impact on local and regional communities," Mr Edwards said.

"We anticipate undertaking a range of activities, including a staged farming development that will initially commence as dryland operations and be transitioned to irrigation farming over time for the production of crops including mangoes, bananas, nut trees, maize, and a broad range of other fruits and vegetables."

Graphic: Google Maps.

AAMIG still needs to finalise their development plans with the land corporation.

Legune Station was once an outstation of Victoria River Downs, which counts real estate legend Sir Leslie Joseph Hooker among its former owners, has been part of the AAM portfolio, via its Pastoral Development Trust, since 2018.

The Brisbane-based investment group prizes diversification across supply chains and geographical production areas.

AAM's $500 million portfolio of managed investment interests range from timber and poultry farms to large cattle interests including the historic Terrick Terrick Station at Blackall.

It also runs the Regional Livestock Exchange network of livestock marketing facilities.

The company has previously said it was backed strongly by self managed superannuation fund owners, private wealth investors and individuals looking to add more agricultural coverage to their investment mix.

