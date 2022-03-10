AI and think tanks make themselves felt in ag policy making

The increasing role artificial intelligence may play in policy making and the dramatic rise - but changing nature - of think tanks were two trends those at the forefront of farm advocacy should be looking at.

That was the tip from experienced United States agriculture executive and consultant, and fifth-generation farmer, Shari Rogge-Fidler, who spoke virtually at this week's Australian Farm Institute conference.

ALSO SEE:

The chief executive officer of the US Farm Foundation, Ms Rogge-Fidler said it was early days but the use of AI in policy forming would no doubt continue to increase.

"There are some challenges with it, largely with regard to quality of data and the algorithms used, and it will be important to watch this as it involves," she said.

"I've just been appointed to the USDA (Department of Agriculture) equity commission and we are looking at ways to engage AI to address diversity and inclusion aspects to policy development and execution in agriculture."

United States agriculture executive and consultant, and fifth-generation farmer, Shari Rogge-Fidler, spoke virtually at this week's AFI conference in Sydney.

Think tanks, meanwhile, were playing an increasingly influential role and while farming bodies were very familiar with the concept, it was a fast-changing space.

"Over the last century we've seen a dramatic increase in the rise of think tanks - their numbers have doubled since the 1980s," Ms Rogge-Fidler said.

"In fact, now we have just shy of 2000 think tanks in the US.

"In the 1950s, 53 per cent of the staff of think tanks held PhDs, where currently only 13pc do.

"That's just one flash point that shows there is less independent research being completed in-house and it's being outsourced or coming in the form of short-term commentary, like blogs.

"There has also been a specialisation and political alignment of think tanks - in the top 10 in the US, only three remain independent of political parties. There has been a sharp increase in testimonials before congress coming from these political think tanks."

Ag think tanks, and the farm leaders drawing on their work, are having to evolve to remain relevant.

"At Farm Foundation we have positioned ourselves as a 'think tank, do tank,'" Ms Rogge-Fidler said.

"We address economic, environmental and social challenges that farmers face, but expand beyond policy alone to include education and innovation.

"We remain committed to independence - the Switzerland of ag - in order to be a trusted voice."

For all the big news in beef, sign up below to receive our Red Meat newsletter.

