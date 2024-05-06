Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Expansion plans and branding tweak for Muir family agribusiness

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
May 6 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Muirs managing director, Andrew Muir. Photo supplied.
Muirs managing director, Andrew Muir. Photo supplied.

The 97-year-old, family-owned national farm services business, E.E. Muir and Sons, is to drop its founding father's initials and become simply, Muirs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.