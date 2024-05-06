Telstra delays 3G shutdown by two months

Telstra will push back the planned shutdown of its 3G network by two months following widespread concerns that around 400,000 customers of Telstra, Optus and TPG would be blocked from making triple-zero emergency calls after the switch-off.
It also follows widespread concerns raised by farmers that more time was needed to upgrade a range of devices before 3G was wound down to boost data speed and capacity available to 4G and 5G technologies.
The telco had originally planned to pull the plug on 3G on June 30 this year, however that has now been moved to August 31.
Communications Minister Michelle Rowland welcomed the delay, saying that "ensuring that more Australians have visibility and an understanding of the 3G switchover is critical to managing it in a safer way."
In a statement, Telstra said while it had been communicating the closure of the 20-year network for nearly five years, it understands "there are a range of reasons why some people haven't moved on".
"The closure of the nation's 3G network is an industry wide change, moving people to better connectivity," it said.
"Everyone using devices that rely on 3G for either data, voice or emergency calls will need to make a change to stay connected when it switches off."
The main issue is that while some older handsets are 4G-enabled, they default to the 3G network for emergency calls and must be replaced.
In addition, soon customers yet to upgrade will hear a short message on impacted mobiles when making an outgoing call as a reminder they need to act. This pre-recorded message will only be removed after the device has been upgraded.
NSW Farmers rural affairs committee chair Deb Charlton said the delay would come as a relief to many rural residents, and particularly farmers "often working alone and a long way from help".
"A huge range of farm machinery, as well as mobile phones, could also stop functioning if not upgraded in time for the network shutdown - leaving farmers without the tools they need to grow food and bringing agricultural operations to a grinding halt," she said.
The organisation also urged telecommunications providers to engage communities on the network switch-off to ensure a smooth and safe transition in August, particularly given the range of machinery, devices and landlines potentially affected.
There have also been unfounded concerns raised that the switchover could reduce signal strength.
Optus is scheduled to shut down its 3G network in September and TPG closed its service in December last year.
