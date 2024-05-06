Farm Online
Sir John Keys on how beef can win the hearts and minds of the middle class

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
May 6 2024
Keynote speaker former New Zealand Prime Minister Sir John Key at the Cattle Australia Symposium. Picture Shan Goodwin.
Forget the people who are loudly talking down the beef industry. Instead, win the hearts and minds of the middle class who have common sense and understand the value of food security.

