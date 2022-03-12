Aussies producing and consuming more spuds than ever

UP: Aussies love their spuds, with the 2020/21 Horticulture Statistics Handbook showing 87pc of Australian households purchased potatoes, buying an average of 1.7kg per shopping trip.

IT'S not a competition... but just quietly, potatoes have taken out the top spot in terms of the highest volume in fresh produce purchases in Australia for the past financial year.

The most recent volume of the annual Horticulture Statistics Handbook, which is released each February, has shown from the year ending June 2020 to the year ending June 2021, the value of potatoes rose by $90.9 million.



The tonnes produced rise by 5 per cent with 87pc of Australian households purchasing potatoes, buying an average of 1.7kg per shopping trip.

Developed by Freshlogic, the handbook includes the latest available data on 75 different categories across fruit, vegetable, nut, nursery and cut flowers.



Hort Innovation head of data and insights Adam Briggs said the rise correlates with Aussies also buying more spuds when they visit retailers, and their use in food service has climbed year-on-year.



"The humble spud has become a bit of a vegetable superstar," he said.



The guide includes figures on retail and food service use, exports and imports, share of production by state and territory, wholesale value, and volume.



Mr Briggs said the data reflected the obvious challenges growers faced given global circumstances in the period captured, 2020-2021, but there were also many positives including a foodservice recovery.

"Something encouraging is that foodservice is returning from the lows we saw in 2019/20," he said.

"For example, fruit food service volume and value has rebounded, and the value is now exceeding pre-COVID levels."

Those other "obvious challenges" offer some sobering reading within the handbook, however.

The lack of household expenditure on both international and interstate travel flowed into other expenditure, according to the handbook.



Given current export market conditions and as we all deal with the far reaching COVID-19 impacts, this export performance reflects the strength of demand for Australian product. - 2020/21 Australian Horticulture Statistics Handbook

"Food distribution continued to be impacted by household spending moving between retail and food service channels," it said.



"While there were periods of food service recovery, the channel remained exposed to quick share losses as lockdown restrictions were re-applied.



"Food service in CBD locations have been especially challenged by these impacts and as flexible working arrangements are embraced by more employers; market conditions will continue to be challenged."



COVERAGE: The handbook includes the latest available data on 75 different categories across fruit, vegetable, nut, nursery and cut flowers.

One of the more concerning statistics was total fresh horticulture exports which were valued at $2.37 billion in 2021/21, -13pc lower than the previous year.



"The changes in export value was driven predominately by decreases in table grapes and almonds and increases in macadamias," the handbook said.

"Given current export market conditions and as we all deal with the far reaching COVID-19 impacts, this export performance reflects the strength of demand for Australian product."

Fruit performing strongly

THE handbook has also highlighted other notable mentions within commercial horticulture production.

The value of fruit was stronger than the previous year after a rise in olive production ($99 million),avocados ($56 million), cherries ($47 million) and apples ($41 million).

It also showed that table grapes were the most valuable fruit ($631.8 million) while apples took number two spot in value ($619.9 million) and overtook bananas ($596.8 million).

In terms of berries, over an eight-year period, the volume of raspberries and blackberries has increased more than four-fold, while blueberry volumes have almost tripled.

In citrus, oranges have seen an eighth year of consecutive growth in production value to reach a new high of $437.6 million, despite a -7pc fall in production volume.



"Oranges have experienced an average 9.80pc compound annual growth rate in value since 2012/13," the handbook said.

State stats given insight

DESPITE export disruptions, Victoria remained the largest driver with 46pc of total export value.



Coming in second was Queensland with 16pc of export value - up from 12pc on the previous year when it was the fourth highest behind, Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia.

Download a copy of the 2020/21 Horticulture Statistics Handbook from HERE.

