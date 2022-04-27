Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Ukraine war wipes out Nufarm ag chemical stocks and earnings

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
April 27 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nufarm takes $30-$40m direct hit in Ukraine war

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left Nufarm with up to $40 million in losses because of farm chemical inventory stuck in the warring countries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for Fairfax's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.