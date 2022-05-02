Farm Online
Rex links with US-based Delta to share flight services

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated May 2 2022 - 5:28am, first published 3:00am
Rex plans international airline deal with Delta

Country-based airline Regional Express looks set to add significant fuel to its growth ambitions after signing a letter of intent to enter a "definitive commercial arrangement" with giant international carrier Delta Air Lines.

