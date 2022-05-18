Meat and Livestock Australia has launched the redeveloped Sheep Genetics database as well as completing some key analysis enhancements to improve breeding value accuracy and evaluation efficiencies.
MLA said the enhancements include a range of technical updates to the analysis centred around two key themes:
The new database contains valuable information on pedigree, on-farm and research data that is used to generate ASBVs from the LAMBPLAN, MERINOSELECT, KIDPLAN and DOHNE evaluations.
MLA's general manager of research, development and adoption Michael Crowley said the analysis enhancements and revised Sheep Genetic databases are an integral part to delivering breeding values to industry.
"Following increased rates of genotyping and more flocks submitting data to Sheep Genetics than ever before, the need to update one of the industry's key databases was important," Mr Crowley said.
"There are over 1000 flocks submitting data and interacting directly with the Sheep Genetics database systems.
"There has also been a dramatic increase in the number of genotypes with the MERINOSELECT evaluation alone including 200,000 genotypes in every fortnightly evaluation."
He said this year's enhancements and in-particular the database redevelopment have been ranked as a high priority by the Sheep Genetics Advisory and Technical Committees with a goal of ensuring that the developments will meet the needs of the industry in the future.
"The evolution of database technology, the growing number of animals with ASBVs, and the growth of genomic information were key reasons for undertaking these analysis enhancements," Mr Crowley said.
"These factors along with creating a system that is more serviceable with increased flexibility is essential in the delivery of these genetic tools to the industry.
"The new database and enhancements will allow us to develop new genetic products for commercial breeders, as well as provide easier access to the latest ASBVs.
"It also allows for integration with other industry and commercial data which benefits industry, and the utilisation and flexibility of data capture means that there are more datasets available for a greater variety of needs."
2022's enhancements contained several updates that will impact most Sheep Genetics users.
As a result of these enhancements users can expect to see changes to breeding values and indexes.
MLA said it will be important that ram breeders and ram buyers utilise the percentile bands available on the Sheep Genetics website to re-benchmark themselves.
The enhancements this year include:
Streamlining and simplifying the Sheep Genetics database was an important undertaking in recent years, especially considering the significant growth in genomic data available to producers.
Three initially separate databases, MERINOSELECT, LAMBPLAN and Resource Flock were combined in a single data warehouse.
This single database reduces business risk, increases serviceability allowing data sources to be easily combined.
"There are also benefits for producers for inputting and accessing genetic information. Currently, breeders are emailed their results following inclusion of data in the analysis," Mr Crowley said.
"The database redevelopment will allow breeders to access customisable reports direct from the Sheep Genetics website.
The single database will bring Sheep Genetics in line with other industry and commercial data. The utilisation and flexibility of data capture means that there are more datasets available for a greater variety of needs.
