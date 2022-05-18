Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

MLA implements Sheep Genetics improvements

May 18 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPDATED: The new database contains valuable information on pedigree, on-farm and research data that is used to generate ASBVs from the LAMBPLAN, MERINOSELECT, KIDPLAN and DOHNE evaluations.

Meat and Livestock Australia has launched the redeveloped Sheep Genetics database as well as completing some key analysis enhancements to improve breeding value accuracy and evaluation efficiencies.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.