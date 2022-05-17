So far, we've had the Federal Shadow Minister for Trade confirm that it is Labor's policy to phase out the live sheep trade. When asked about this same policy, the WA Premier, also Labor, then appeared to contradict his Federal colleagues, saying he thinks a phase out isn't necessary. The next day, Mr Albanese spoke at a press conference, stating that the policy had 'changed' regarding the live sheep trade. Next up to bat was the Deputy Opposition Leader Richard Marles, who explained that Labor's policies were 'clear' and that a phase out would occur. Most recently, we've had the Shadow Minister for Agriculture come up and try to clear up any confusion. Mrs Collins has explained that Labor supports northern cattle exports to SE Asia, just not sheep, and that a phase out will definitely be happening.