Opinion

Worrying signs for agricultural sector emerging from Labour party election campaign

By Will Evans, Chief Executive Officer Northern Territory Cattlemen'S Association
May 17 2022 - 3:00am
Last week the animal rights community claimed victory in pressuring Federal Labor into recommitting to a phase out of the live sheep exports industry (if they are elected).

For those watching closely, some worrying signs for the agricultural sector have emerged from the Labor Party during this election campaign.

