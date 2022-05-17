Farm Online
Researchers find parasites in retail Australian lamb meat

By Kristin Murdock
May 17 2022 - 6:00am
Four out of every ten lamb mince purchases are reported to contain toxoplasma bacteria.

University studies have found the public remains largely unaware that undercooked meat may harbour Toxoplasma gondii - a parasite which most commonly causes disease in the eye. In fact, one in 150 Australians have retinal scars caused by the Toxoplasma parasite, according to researchers.

