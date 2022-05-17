Farm Online
In Depth

How foot and mouth disease could get into Australia

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated May 17 2022 - 5:02am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The FMD pathways we should and shouldn't be worried about

FOOT and mouth disease may be Australian agriculture's biggest fear, but the nation has been fortifying and fine tuning its defences against the virus for decades.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.