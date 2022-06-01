FARMING courses through the veins of the new Agriculture Minister, Murray Watt.
His father grew up on a dairy farm outside Mackay, before going on to run beef cattle and later working as a cane cutter, while his mum's side of the family ran dairy farms on the Darling Downs.
"I've got farming in my blood," the Queensland Senator said, after he was officially sworn in as the nation's 35th Agriculture Minister.
"I grew up with the stories about running farms and the challenges farmers face. I suppose that's what really sparked my interest in it a long time ago."
Along with the family upbringing, Senator Murray said his various roles in politics - whether it was in the Queensland state government or the Labor shadow ministry - always kept him in close contact with regional Australia and the agricultural community.
"Agriculture was always an interest area for me, I spent a lot of time in regional Australia and I'm passionate about regional communities continuing to thrive," Senator Watt said.
"And agriculture is clearly a backbone industry for regional Australia."
Senator Watt's first challenge will be rolling out Labor's version of the agriculture visa, which will target the Pacific Islands rather than South East Asian.
The policy has been criticised by ag industry representatives, who point out the Pacific workers were already available through various schemes and don't fill the semi-skilled and high-skilled jobs the sector is in need of.
Senator Watt said he would work in consultation with the industry around the implementation of the policy, and was happy to consider any adjustments that had to be made.
"Our first priority is simply implementing the policy and we think that that will make a big improvement," he said.
"But it's a huge challenge and I don't underestimate it. It's certainly the biggest short-term priority for the sector, and for me."
Senator Watt will also oversee the rollout of Labor's policy to phase out the live sheep export trade, which has also been heavily criticised by the ag industry.
"Again, it's a policy we took to the election and we do intend to implement,"
"That the live sheep export industry has been in decline for some time. There was no time frame set for [the phase out] and that was in recognition that it's something that needs to be done in consultation with industry and affected communities."
Despite the unpopular policies, Senator Watt said he was keen to establish genuine partnerships and constructive relationships with everyone in the industry, from industry groups and unions to rural communities and state governments
"I will always be happy to work cooperatively with people to solve challenges," he said.
"There's a real opportunity with the change of government and the message of cooperation.
"Albo has been really emphasising that as the Prime Minister, to move on from a lot of the culture wars that we saw under the previous government who would pit farmers against environmentalists, agriculture against climate change or regional communities against cities."
Strengthening the nation's biosecurity system and capitalising on the opportunities net-zero will bring to agriculture were also high on the new minister's agenda. The party has set aside $500 million to develop value adding within the sector.
"We want to grow the wheat, but we also want to make the flower, we want to make the biscuits along with the chocolate chips that go in them," Senator Watt said.
"That's the best way that we can harness the full value from the incredible raw produce that our agriculture sector produces."
Senator Watt was also appointed Emergency Management Minister, and was a vocal critic of the Coalition government's underwhelming response to several natural disasters.
"The Prime Minister was keen to put these poor polios together because one of the things that they both have in common is a real emphasis in regional Australia," he said.
"Natural disasters are a particular problem for regional Australia."
Labor will revamp the $4.7-billion Emergency Response Fund, renaming it the Disaster Ready Fund, and spend $200m every year on disaster mitigation projects.
"We really want to make sure that Australia is better prepared for future disasters and that's around investing more in mitigation disaster," Senator Watt said.
"Then after disasters, we want to really work a lot harder on speeding up responses to the response to disaster."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
