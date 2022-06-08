Farm Online
Australia's May beef exports pick up the pace, increasing to 79,995 tonnes

By Ken Wilcock
Updated June 8 2022 - 4:05am, first published 1:00am
It seems, French President Emmanuel Macron was concerned that 20,000t of beef imports in the Mexico deal with the EU were likely to spark farm protests and disturb presidential and legislative elections. Photo: Shutterstock/Gints Ivuskans

Weather, labour and shipping issues continue to plague the beef processing sector but despite these difficulties exports increased in May to 79,995 tonnes, the highest monthly volume since July last year.

