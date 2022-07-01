Farm Online
Lamb and sheep volumes drop across eastern markets as prices slide

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
July 1 2022 - 4:00am
SHEEP SALE: Luke McSwain holding Chase with partner Ella Smith, Merbein South, at the fortnightly Ouyen sheep market last week.

Lambs destined for market declined in volume and quality across eastern Australia this week as the winter lull continued to bring secondary-quality stock out of the woodwork.

