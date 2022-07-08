Lettuces are off the shopping list, fuel has motored beyond two bucks a litre and the electricity bill is a real worry but oh no, not RM Williams' boots too?
The iconic Australian boots shot up in price this week after feeling the same inflationary pressures as the rest of the world.
The outpouring of alarm on social media this week over the price rises saw the company's patriotism called into question.
It's not quite what new owners Andrew and Nicola Forrest had in mind when they bought the troubled company a few years ago.
The Forrests made much in the media about bringing the outback clothing company back into Aussie hands.
And all this during the company's 90th birthday celebrations to boot.
RM Williams chief executive Paul Grossman was forced on the defensive this week after being one of many retailers forced to jack up prices as the cost of living pressures start to bite.
Mr Grossman said the company was exposed to the same pressures as the rest of the economy.
Not all price rises were equal, but some popular elastic-sided boot prices are about $80 dearer, as a result of the price rise.
The bush outfitters said they hadn't had a broad price rise for three years.
The company said the cost of raw materials like leather had risen as had many other costs, like freight and manufacturing.
Mr Grossman said the price rises were decided after "rigorous research and consideration".
The company said the price rises would impact many of its products including boots, apparel, leather goods and accessories.
"In doing so, we can continue to ensure the same high quality product that we are renowned for, as well as maintaining the wellbeing and effective operation of our teams, production partners and sources of raw materials," the company said.
Like owners the Forrests, Mr Grossman has also made much of the company's commitment to increasing onshore manufacturing to employ more Australians.
Much of the social media chatter questioned whether the price rises took the popular boots beyond the financial reach of most Australians at above $600 a pair.
Some RM Williams' retailers are selling the popular Craftsman Boots at $595, up from last week's price of $475.
The Forrests last year visited the South Australian factory and told staff they planned to expand the factory and even bring overseas manufacturing back home.
The leather good firm was believed to manufacture about a third of its items overseas.
Mr Forrest said it had rankled with him the bootmaker, founded in 1932 by RM Williams, was owned by overseas interests.
"I'm just so glad it is now back and I'd have to say the family has a big solid lump in its throat about returning RM Williams back to Australia," he said at the time.
Legendary South Australian bushman RM Williams founded the company 90 years ago famously saying he wanted to produce leather goods which were durable and affordable.
RM Williams history:
1932 - Bushman Reginald Murray Williams crafts first RM Williams leather saddles.
1988 - RM Williams sells his business to former South Australian livestock agency Bennett and Fisher.
1993 - Bennett and Fisher go into receivership.
1993 - Billionaire Kerry Stokes and former News Corp chief executive Ken Cowley hold about 90 per cent of RM Williams as an ASX-listed company.
2003 - RM Williams dies.
2003 - Former News Corp chief executive Ken Cowley buys out Kerry Stokes for what is believed to have been $12.5 million.
2013 - The company was sold offshore to LVMH Group, which owns French luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, in 2013. The sale price is believed to have been $110 million. LVMH Group was rolled into a private equity firm L Catterton several years later.
2019 - Company put up for sale by L Catterton.
2020 - The Forrest family's private investment company, Tattarang, outbid private equity giant TPG Capital to buy RM Williams in mid-October for a reported $190 million. Aussie film star Hugh Jackman sells his five per cent stake in RM Williams to Tattarang.
2022 - RM Williams celebrates its 90th birthday.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
