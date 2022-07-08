Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

RM Williams has been criticised for this week's price rises

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 8 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FREE KICK: RM Williams came in for some social media kicking after raising the prices of their iconic boots. Picture: RM Williams.

Lettuces are off the shopping list, fuel has motored beyond two bucks a litre and the electricity bill is a real worry but oh no, not RM Williams' boots too?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.