ICMJ at Wagga builds skills in red meat industry

July 8 2022 - 6:00am
ICMJ's Australian team coaches Nick van den Berg.

The Australian Intercollegiate Meat Judging Association is continuing in its quest to build the skills and capabilities of the next generation of red meat talent through its professional development program for meat judging coaches.

