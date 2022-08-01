Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

United Malt reaps more cost pain from drought, energy, freight

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
August 1 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
United Malt Group's North American maltster operations have been hit by high production costs due to drought, freight delays and high energy consumption and costs.

Australian-based United Malt Group is recruiting new senior management and appointing an extra North American board director after conceding its global financial performance will fall well below expectations this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.