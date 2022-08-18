Farm Online
Carbon neutrality goes hand-in-hand with production boosts: MLA

August 18 2022 - 8:30am
Pasture supplement research to reduce methane, boost profits

Carbon neutrality is as much about production as it is about reducing methane output in cattle and sheep. Both go hand in hand, where new additional pasture technologies increase profits alongside improving rumen function and lowering greenhouse gasses.

