Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Lamb exports gain momentum hitting the highest levels on record

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
September 21 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Increased export demand is aiding the seasonal strong supply, with export markets continuing to soak up the extra lamb and mutton in August.

Australian lamb is still high on the menu in the United States, but competition for the red meat is gaining momentum as other export destinations gain pace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.