Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Nuhn self-propelled Alley Vac to collect dairy cattle manure for biogas production

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
Updated September 28 2022 - 5:15am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coles Own Brand, quality and responsible sourcing general manager Charlotte Rhodes, Innovating Energy founder Philip Horan and Coles dairy, freezer and convenience general manager Brad Gorman with the Nuhn self-propelled Alley Vac.

A unique machine that can help turn trash into treasure has touched down in NSW's Shoalhaven region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.