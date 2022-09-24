Record keeping and tracking input applications just got easier thanks to the latest John Deere Operations Center update.
As part of the upgrade, farmers will also now receive Uber-like updates on the efficiency of multiple machines in a paddock with the addition of the feature, Estimated Time Remaining.
John Deere Australia and New Zealand precision agriculture manager Benji Blevin said Operations Center mobile would now provide farm managers with near real-time estimates on activity in a field.
"Estimated Time Remaining applies data science to current and historical productivity to provide an accurate calculation of how long it will take a single machine or multiple machines to complete field work," Mr Blevin said.
"The calculation, which updates every five minutes, is based on a number of factors such as turn times and machine configuration.
"Now farmers will know, to the minute, how long it will take to complete the work in the field before the rain sets in or the exact time a tender truck needs to meet the sprayer."
Mr Blevin said the update included a number of improvements that would directly increase productivity for farmers' businesses through time-saving and management insights.
"Prior to this update, growers in Australia had to manually input their own product information into Operations Center, which led to errors in record keeping and ultimately unusable data," he said.
"Now customers can select products from more than 3500 varieties, 5000 chemicals, and almost 1000 fertiliser products specific to Australia, ensuring they are capturing accurate records against farm operations including product name, brand, and registration number."
Read more:
Another effective farm management feature included in the update is the ability for managers to track the amount of time a machine stays idle.
When equipment begins idling, a timer starts and continues counting up until the machine is back in action again.
Other updates include an improved map page in Operations Center web, which has simplified the experience of monitoring fieldwork and equipment from the office.
Farmers are also able to select multiple partner organisations to view equipment information, as well as visualise complete location history including direction of travel and a time filter.
The performance of older machines farmers no longer have can be compared with their new equipment to provide valuable insights into the performance of new machinery investments.
A new equipment management tool enables farmers to view and manage their entire fleet in one place, including machines, implements, and precision ag devices.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.