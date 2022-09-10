John Deere redefined its self-propelled forage harvester line-up with the release of the 9500 SPFH in Australia last month.
The launch coincided with the 50th anniversary of John Deere's 9000 series SPFH.
Other changes in the line-up include the reintroduction of the 9600 and a new horsepower level and engine for the 9700.
The model year 2023 8000 series will remain the same, however, horsepower has been increased via an engine upgrade for the 8200.
John Deere Australia and New Zealand production system manager Stephanie Gersekowski said farmers and contractors demanded durable high-capacity forage harvesters that consistently deliver maximum throughput to make the most of peak harvest windows.
"The new 9500 is one of three models offering increased power and throughput in 2023, delivered through John Deere's new JD18X engine which reduces revolutions per minute, while decreasing fuel and oil usage to drive further efficiency gains during operation," she said.
The 9500, as well as the 9600 and 9700, also comes equipped with HarvestMotion Plus, an advanced feature synchronising engine speed with crop flow and power needs to maintain consistent crop throughput at low RPMs.
"HarvestMotion Plus delivers an additional 18, 27 and 48 kilowatts of power across the 9700, 9600 and 9500 respectively," Ms Gersekowski said.
"This provides farmers and contractors with 10 per cent more productivity and 10pc less fuel usage per tonne harvested."
Ms Gersekowski said the models' upgraded spout also increased visibility and ease of maintenance.
"A new spout design will become standard across the complete 9000 series," she said.
"The spout has a longer, optimised contour to create increased visibility and more service openings, making the machine easier to service to help farmers and contractors maximise their machinery uptime."
Model fronts have also been redefined, and the 30R windrow pick-up comes equipped with an 80cm auger, which is a 24cm upgrade compared to the 56cm standard on 6X9 pick-ups.
Ms Gersekowski said the hard iron updates complemented the tried and tested advantage of John Deere's crop analysis and documentation tools.
