Farm Online

New study suggests that dogs might be able to smell when we're stressed

By Imma Perfetto
October 2 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dogs can detect changes to human physiology through odour. Photo: Shutterstock

We know dogs can recognise human emotions based on audio and visual clues, but could they also be using their sense of smell to get an idea of our state of mind?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.