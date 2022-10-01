One of the Northern Territory's most iconic community events will be celebrated across the country from October, when it will be featuring on a new range of coffee tins.
The iconic Henley on Todd Regatta, which is held in the dry river bed of the Todd River in Alice Springs every year, has been handpicked to feature on a new range of Nescafé Blend 43 1kg tins as part of the coffee maker's 'Celebrate Community Spirit' collection.
Launching in October, the collection showcases six towns across Australia that demonstrate true Aussie community spirit.
The Alice Springs Henley on Todd Regatta was chosen to be one of the limited-edition tins as this iconic event 'brings joy to the thousands of Aussies who come together, celebrating the uniqueness and mateship that makes the town so special'.
Nestlé Professional Oceania General Manager, Scott Stuckmann, said the company believed 'many Aussie communities have a story worth celebrating' and were proud to continue a partnership with Rotary to 'help support the people, businesses, and communities across Australia'.
"The Henley on Todd Regatta was chosen to feature on our new tins as it is an incredible display of community spirit," he said.
"It brings together thousands of people from across the country to celebrate what makes Alice Springs so special."
Peter Mostran, Commodore of the Henley on Todd Regatta, said the regatta epitomised the 'uniqueness and mateship that Alice Springs is known for'.
READ ALSO:
"After a two-year hiatus, seeing the Regatta featured on these tins and available across the country really means a lot to us, and will leave us with a long-lasting keepsake," he said.
As part of the campaign, Nestlé Professional has also donated $5,000 to the Rotary Club of Alice Springs to help support town initiatives.
According to the Rotary Club of Alice Springs, the donation will be used to support several meaningful community programs in the area, such as sending First Nations students to the National Youth Science Forum, supporting the local Rotary Mental Health Project, assisting the Alice Springs Senior Citizens residence.
The funds will also be used to help supply medical equipment to the Alice Springs Hospital Paediatric Ward.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.