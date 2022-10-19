Farm Online

Renewable energy projects fast-tracked

By Andrew Brown
October 19 2022 - 7:00pm
The government has partnered with Victoria and Tasmania to jointly fund a new energy project. (Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS)

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has labelled a multi-billion renewable energy initiative as a "nation-building project", promising it would help to lower power prices.

