Quality farming country sold at auction for $2813/acre

By Mark Phelps
October 19 2022 - 10:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate

THE quality 518 hectare (1280 acre) Namoi Valley property Elken Downs has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $3.6 million.

