Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Global partners spend big on Aussie agriculture with $400m meatworks deal

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 23 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The international buyers calculate the big Victorian purchase will give them about 15 per cent of Australia's lamb and sheep processing capacity.

Two big global companies have expanded their agricultural operations in Australia with the purchase of a major meatworks in Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.