Gundy features iconic Warrumbungle National Park backdrop

TOORAWEENAH-Bearbong district property Gundy is set in a private location with an iconic Warrumbungle National Park backdrop.
The 892 hectare (2204 acre) property has red and black basalt soils with small areas of lighter grey clay loam soils.
Gundy is described as kurrajong and apple gum country with rolling hills, gentle slopes, creeks and shady groves.
About three quarters of the grazing area has improved pastures including arrow leaf, sub and white clovers, rye grass, premier digit, and serradella.
There are 26 main paddocks with at least one dam each. Some of the dams are spring fed and several have been stocked with fish.
A bore with a three-phase electric pump distributes water to the house area as well as a large tank located at a central point on the property. This tank supplies several other smaller tanks, ensuring the water supply at the western end of the property.
Gundy has been run a as cattle breeding and fattening enterprise. However, with some fine tuning to infrastructure the property said to be is equally suited to sheep and wool production.
Improvements include a comfortable three bedroom home, 250 head capacity steel cattle yards with a crush and b-double access, hay, machinery and shearing sheds in addition to other outbuildings and grain storage sites.
Gundy will be auctioned online by Southwell Property on November 17.
Contact Rob Southwell, 0419 269 328, or Stuart Southwell, 0488 923 988, Southwell Property.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.