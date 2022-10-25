Farm Online
Narromine property Kirkton sold at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated October 25 2022 - 5:26am, first published 4:30am
DIVERSE 564 hectare (1394 acre) Narromine property Kirkton has sold at auction for $5.1 million.

