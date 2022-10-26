THE 4012 hectare (9914 acre) Hermidale property Budgery Station has sold above expectations at a Nutrien Harcourts auction for $4.4 million.
The sale price is equal to about $1097/ha ($444/acre).
Three of the seven registered parties were active at the auction, which kicked off at $4.1m. The reserve was $4.2m.
Located 58km west of Nyngan at Hermidale, NSW, the property is estimated to carry 4000 breeding ewes in addition to farming, depending on the season.
The property comprises of generally flat, red loam soil grazing country with about 2000ha of cultivation country with about 400ha farmed in the 2021 season.
The balance of the area has not been farmed since 2017 and is now heavily grassed with lush green feed.
Fully developed, Budgery has the potential for up to 3290ha (8146 acres) of prime farming/grazing country.
Budgery is divided into 11 paddocks and smaller holdings/handling enclosures and is watered by 11 well positioned dams.
There is large variety of natural clovers, trefoil, crowsfoot, daisy, copper burr and spear grass.
Improvements include a three bedroom homestead, a one bedroom cottage, machinery/workshop, hay shed, four silos, and two stand shearing shed.
Budgery was first taken up in about 1890 by William Matchett, who held some 52,000ha of country.
His son, George Stanly Matchett, took over the current sized Budgery and focused on Merino wool, holding a classing certificate for some 50 years. Passed down to Jon Matchett, the property has been further meticulously developed.
The district's carrying capacity on improved country is regarded as being 1 DSE/ha. Cereal crop yields are in the 1-1.5 tonne/ha range.
The market of Budgery was handled by David Russell, Nurtrien Harcourts.
A clearing sale will be held on December 3.
