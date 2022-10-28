BLUE chip Moonie livestock and cropping property Tullaville has sold by negotiation, after it was passed in at JLL Agribusiness auction in Toowoomba on Thursday.
Offered by the Cameron family, the 2267 hectare (5602 acre) freehold property the property was initially passed in for $9.5 million.
Three of the five registered bidders were active at the auction. The buyer is understood to have other properties in the area.
Tullaville is located just west of the Moonie crossroads, with a frontage to the Moonie Highway and is being offered with 685ha of wheat and barley crops.
Under the Cameron's management, the property ran 350 breeders and their progeny as well as 685ha of cropping on the brigalow/belah country.
As a backgrounding enterprise, the property has an estimated carrying capacity of about 1000 adult cattle equivalents plus cropping.
There is also said to be capacity to increase productivity with fodder crops and improved pastures. A 2000 head feedlot approval is also in place.
Tullaville was originally drawn by ballot by Bill Baker in the 1960s, who initially cleared and developed the property. The Camerons bought Tullamore in 2006.
The marketing of Tullaville was handled by Clayton Smith, Chris Holgar, and James Mitchell, JLL Agribusiness.
