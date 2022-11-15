Avondale: 2000 sheep and 160 cow carrying capacity

THE Knight family's Warrumbungle property Avondale is conservatively estimated to carry 2000 dry sheep equivalents plus 160 breeding cows.
Located 28km south west of Coonabarabran, the 1331 hectares (3290 acres) mixed farming enterprise has about 323ha (800 acres) of arable country.
The property is divided into 26 paddocks.
Water is supplied from 12 dams, two bores and two creeks. The average annual rainfall is about 700mm (27.5 inches).
Structural improvements include a spacious four bedroom homestead with a double garage and a cool room, a recently refurbished four bedroom cottage, a secluded off-grid three bedroom hut, and an old three bedroom "shooters" house.
There are also three large machinery sheds, a two stand shearing shed with yards, two silos, and two sets of cattle yards.
Avondale will be auctioned in Coonabarabran on December 14.
Contact Chris Korff, 0427 005 090, Ray White Korff & Co, Coonabarabran.
