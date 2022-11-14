Farm Online
Home/Property

Versatile Greymare property Glengariffe sold in two lots

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 14 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

SOUTH East Queensland cattle grazing and finishing property Glengariffe has sold at a Ray White Rural auction in two lots for a combined $3.95 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.