Farm Online
Home/Property

'Regenerative' Packhorse cattle country on the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 7 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Packhorse Pastoral Company has listed three of its key cattle properties for sale.

PACKHORSE Pastoral Company has listed three of its key cattle properties for sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.