THE Bar H Corona aggregation is a unique combination of heavy carrying capacity brigalow/belah country located in a coastal rainfall belt.
Situated at Ogmore, 145km north of Rockhampton and 204km south of Mackay, the aggregation is being offered by the Bowen-based Dobe family.
The 5795ha (14,320 acre) freehold aggregation comprises of Bar H (3377ha/8345 acres) and Corona (2418ha/5975 acres).
The country has predominantly brigalow and scrub soils interspersed with melon holes. The soils are a mixture of dark and light grey loams. There are also generous areas of pondage and melon holes with established paragrass.
Pasture species include buffel, Rhodes, green panic, setaria, desmanthus, paragrass and couch grasses.
Timbers on the well cleared property include brigalow, belah, rosewood, box, poplar gum, Moreton Bay ash, red gum, ironbark and bottle trees.
Bar H is safely watered by four dams and a bore. There is a five megalitre turkey nest located on Tooloombah Creek, which supplies water throughout the property. There is also an 18ML water licence on Tooloombah Creek. Corona has seven dams.
The average annual rainfall for Ogmore is 914mm (36 inches).
The Bar H cattle yards will comfortably work 1500 grown cattle. The Corona cattle yards also have B-double access.
Bar H and Corona are both well fenced. Bar H is divided into 20 internal paddocks, holding paddocks and laneways. Corona has eight paddocks, holding paddocks, and a central laneway.
Improvements include a four bedroom homestead overlooking the Styx River. There is also a hay shed, machinery shed, workshop, vehicle shed, quarters for four workers, guest accommodation, and a chemical shed.
About 1550 very good quality Brangus steers as well as the SK brand are being offered with the aggregation.
The Bar H-Corona aggregation is being sold through an expression of interest process closing on December 15.
Contact David Buckley, 0448 010 162, Buckleys Rural Property & Livestock.
