Farm Online
Home/Politics

National Farmers' Federation warns Senate committee of unintended impacts on food supply chain

By Andrew Brown
November 12 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke wants industrial reforms passed by the end of the year. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)

The peak body for Australian farmers has warned changes to the country's workplace laws would impact grocery prices and essential supply chains due to increased strike actions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.