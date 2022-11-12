Farm Online
Rumin8's methane reducing feed additive to be tested in Brazil

November 13 2022 - 10:00am
File photo.

Australian climate technology company Rumin8 is set to commence a trial of its methane reducing feed additive in Brazil, the home of the world's largest beef cattle herd.

