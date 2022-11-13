Farm Online

Nanyang Technological University Singapore scientists genetically engineer plants to yield more vegetable oil

November 13 2022 - 12:00pm
Research Fellow Dr Zhu Qiao holding a vial of vegetable oil, Assoc Prof Yonggui Gao, Asst Prof Wei Ma and Dr Que Kong holding a test tube with soybeans, with the Nicotiana benthamiana plants used for experiments in the foreground. Photo: Supplied

Scientists from Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore have successfully genetically modified a plant protein that is responsible for oil accumulation in plant seeds and edible nuts.

