Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Mark Allison to quit Elders top job in 2023

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated November 14 2022 - 1:12pm, first published 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Allison

Big farm services group, Elders, has posted a nine per cent lift in its full year profit for 2021-22 to $162.9 million, and has begun searching for a candidate to replace managing director, Mark Allison.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.