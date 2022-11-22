A powerful all-rounder has taken out the top gong in the Tractor of the Year 2023 awards.
The Fendt 728 Vario was named Tractor of the Year during an awards presentation at EIMA International in Bologna, Italy, on November 9.
It wowed the 25 journalists on the judging panel with its new VarioDrive driveline and VarioGrip tyre pressure control system.
According to Fendt platform lead engineer Johannes Kapfer, the team more or less started from scratch with the design of the 728 Vario.
Mr Kapfer said the win was an indescribable feeling.
"If you're doing three to four years on a project like this, which is not a minor one because everything is kind of new, and you get an award for this, it's the best feeling you could get as an engineer," he said.
The tractor is one of five models in Fendt's 700 Vario range and is able to achieve a maximum performance of 303 horsepower.
It has a six-cylinder 7.5 litre Agco Power engine, new transmission and a new hydraulic and cooling system.
The machine has constant four-wheel drive with separate hydraulic motors driving the front and rear axles.
Fendt management board chairman Christoph Groblinghoff spoke briefly at the presentation and said it was an absolute pleasure to not only receive the prize but be able to physically meet with people again.
"This is clearly a team award and I'm absolutely at all times surprised by our engineering team that Johannes is leading," Mr Groblinghoff said.
"We are so proud, that's the reason why we're here and why we're working so hard."
Mr Kapfer said central Europe was traditionally a core market for Fendt but they hoped the 700 Vario series would also prove popular in the US and Australia.
"For row cropping you need 60 inch capability, which is what we didn't have so far, but this is what we have now and this gives us access to the US and Australian market requirements," he said.
Orders for the Fendt 728 Vario are now open and production is slated to commence in early 2023.
