Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

EIMA Digital pavilion and Technical Innovation competition put spotlight on innovation

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
November 30 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FederUnacoma digital agriculture technical officer Alessio Bolognesi says it is important to create situations where farmers can interact with agricultural robots.

It wasn't so long ago robots were the fodder of science fiction movies and seen as far-removed from the real world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.