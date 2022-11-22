Farm Online
Home/Machinery

JCB Fastrac 4220 Icon wins Sustainable Tractor of the Year 2023

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
November 23 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JCB Fastrac product and sales general manager Greg Fitton and agricultural sales engineer Sean Whiteway with the Fastrac 4220 Icon.

The concept of sustainability is about making agriculture fit for the future for machinery manufacturer JCB.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.