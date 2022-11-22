The concept of sustainability is about making agriculture fit for the future for machinery manufacturer JCB.
It seems the company is on the right course after its Fastrac 4220 Icon won Sustainable Tractor of the Year 2023 earlier this month.
The Fastrac 4220 Icon can reach a top speed of 60 kilometres per hour and has full suspension.
JCB Fastrac product and sales general manager Greg Fitton said this provided a more comfortable environment while also allowing operators to increase their work rates.
Mr Fitton said climate change meant there would be smaller windows to gets jobs done on farms.
"As agriculture grows, farmers are less, there's more land to cover, it's a necessity," he said.
Mr Fitton said the Fastrac 4220 Icon was likely to appeal to contractors and broadacre farmers in Australia.
It was also meeting the needs of large-scale livestock operations in the United States.
The tractor is operated by a joystick with customisable buttons and has a user-friendly display interface.
"The supply of staff globally is a difficult problem and getting staff to work complex machinery easier will make us more sustainable, more efficient and hopefully make our customers make more money and invest back into this system," Mr Fitton said.
The Fastrac 4220 Icon's engine is rated at 164 kilowatts (220 horsepower) with a 178kw (237hp) peak.
It has a four-wheel steering system, which Mr Fitton said allowed operators to get back on course more efficiently if they strayed off an A-B line.
"On a conventional tractor you only steer the front axles, you have to cross the line to get back onto the line," he said.
"On our tractor because we steer both axles independently, we can move into the line and we don't have to go over it so we reduce the waste.
"It also aides maneuverability; on a conventional tractor you turn with a rear axle as a centre, where ours is the middle of the tractor, so you get shorter headlands as well."
The tractor has front and rear linkage as well as a rear deck with a four tonne capacity.
As a result of its hydropneumatic suspension this can be lowered from the cab and implements can be attached to the deck without tools.
Production on the Fastrac 4220 Icon started about eight weeks ago and the first two machines touched down in Australia at the beginning of November.
Speaking on the first day of EIMA International in Bologna, Italy, Mr Fitton said they had received some rave reviews from customers in Europe who were already in the tractors.
"It's a real privilege for us to win in such a great line-up of machinery, from the big stuff right down to the little stuff," he said.
"Our message at the moment is sustainability, the future and what we can do to help our customers and it really is an accolade we're proud to win."
